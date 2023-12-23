The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is 149.5 for the matchup.

UConn vs. St. John's Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -11.5 149.5

UConn vs St. John's Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

UConn has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.

The Huskies have a 88.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. John's is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Red Storm the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +525 moneyline listed for this contest.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 5 45.5% 84.2 164.3 64.2 133.3 147.3 St. John's 6 54.5% 80.1 164.3 69.1 133.3 149.0

Additional UConn vs St. John's Insights & Trends

The Huskies record 84.2 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 69.1 the Red Storm allow.

UConn is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.2 points, St. John's is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

UConn vs. St. John's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 7-4-0 3-3 6-5-0 St. John's 6-5-0 0-0 6-5-0

UConn vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn St. John's 15-2 Home Record 11-5 5-5 Away Record 3-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

