The Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler included, square off versus the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kessler, in his most recent game (December 21 win against the Pistons), produced four points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Kessler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.7 8.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.3 8.4 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA -- 17.9 17.8 PR -- 17 16.6



Walker Kessler Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 5.4% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

Kessler's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.3 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 114.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors have conceded 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

Conceding 27.1 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Walker Kessler vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 32 23 9 1 0 0 0 2/1/2023 30 17 14 1 0 7 1

