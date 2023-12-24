When the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET, will Adam Trautman hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has 20 receptions (31 targets) for 174 yards and three scores, averaging 13.4 yards per game.

Trautman has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bills 2 2 15 0 Week 11 Vikings 2 2 33 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 8 1 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 19 1 Week 15 @Lions 3 1 24 0

