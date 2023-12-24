Looking for an updated view of the Big Sky and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Big Sky Power Rankings

1. Eastern Washington Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

8-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: W 62-43 vs Wyoming Next Game Opponent: @ Portland State

@ Portland State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 2. Montana Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

6-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 68-67 vs UCSD Next Game Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 3. Northern Arizona Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-8

8-3 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

119th Last Game: W 81-70 vs Southern Utah Next Game Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 4. Montana State Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 20-11

5-6 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 71-58 vs North Texas Next Game Opponent: Idaho State

Idaho State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 5. Idaho Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

5-5 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: W 63-44 vs Saint Martin's Next Game Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29 6. Idaho State Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16

4-5 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: L 79-76 vs BYU Next Game Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 7. Northern Colorado Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 9-18

4-5 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: L 78-56 vs Colorado Next Game Opponent: @ Northern Arizona

@ Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 8. Portland State Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-21

5-5 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: L 67-54 vs Portland Next Game Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 9. Weber State Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-24

3-9 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: L 89-36 vs Utah Next Game Opponent: @ Montana

@ Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 10. Sacramento State Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-8 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: L 72-55 vs Cal Poly Next Game Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

