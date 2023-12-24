The New England Patriots (3-11) visit the Denver Broncos (7-7) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Broncos vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Broncos are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 4.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.6 to 7.5).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 76.5%.
  • The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.
  • Denver has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -325 or shorter.
  • The Patriots have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won twice.
  • This season, New England has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Other Week 16 Best Bets

  • Cardinals vs Bears
  • Cowboys vs Dolphins
  • Jaguars vs Buccaneers

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Denver (-7.5)
    • The Broncos have put together a record of 5-8-1 against the spread this season.
    • The Patriots have registered a 3-11-0 record against the spread this year.
    • In games it has played as 7.5-point underdogs or more, the Patriots have an ATS record of 1-2.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (37)
    • The two teams average a combined 2.0 less points per game, 35 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 37 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 46.5 points per game, 9.5 more than the point total in this game.
    • Broncos games have hit the over on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).
    • Patriots games have hit the over in five out of 14 opportunities (35.7%).

    Javonte Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    13 52.1 1 13.3 2

    Ezekiel Elliott Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    14 37.3 2 17.6 1

