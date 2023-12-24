The New England Patriots (3-11) will look to upset the Denver Broncos (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 36.5 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Broncos square off against the Patriots. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Broncos vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Broncos have led nine times, have trailed four times, and have been tied one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Patriots have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Denver's offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost six times, and tied two times in 14 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Denver is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this year, the Patriots have won the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and tied four times.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' 14 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost six times, and been knotted up five times.

Broncos vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 14 games this season, the Broncos have had the lead after the first half eight times and have been behind after the first half six times.

So far this year, the Patriots have been winning after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in eight games (0-8).

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games, going 5-2 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in seven games (2-5).

Denver's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 13.7 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (0-3 in those contests), lost the second half in nine games (3-6), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

