The Denver Broncos (7-7) and the New England Patriots (3-11) square off at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

Broncos Insights

The Broncos average just 0.3 more points per game (21.7) than the Patriots surrender (21.4).

The Broncos rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (299.8), than the Patriots give up per matchup (308.3).

This season, Denver racks up 112.7 rushing yards per game, 27.8 more than New England allows per contest (84.9).

The Broncos have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Broncos Home Performance

At home, the Broncos put up 23.3 points per game and give up 20.1. That's more than they score overall (21.7), but less than they allow (25.1).

The Broncos' average yards gained at home (305) is higher than their overall average (299.8). But their average yards conceded at home (330.7) is lower than overall (382.4).

Denver's average passing yards gained (181) and allowed (202.4) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 187.1 and 235.5, respectively.

The Broncos' average yards rushing at home (124) is higher than their overall average (112.7). And their average yards conceded at home (128.3) is lower than overall (146.9).

At home, the Broncos convert 37.6% of third downs and allow 32.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (37.1%), and less than they allow (33.3%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Houston L 22-17 CBS 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-7 CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit L 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England - NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 1/7/2024 at Las Vegas - -

