How to Watch Broncos vs. Patriots on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos (7-7) and the New England Patriots (3-11) square off at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NFL Network
Broncos Insights
- The Broncos average just 0.3 more points per game (21.7) than the Patriots surrender (21.4).
- The Broncos rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (299.8), than the Patriots give up per matchup (308.3).
- This season, Denver racks up 112.7 rushing yards per game, 27.8 more than New England allows per contest (84.9).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Broncos Home Performance
- At home, the Broncos put up 23.3 points per game and give up 20.1. That's more than they score overall (21.7), but less than they allow (25.1).
- The Broncos' average yards gained at home (305) is higher than their overall average (299.8). But their average yards conceded at home (330.7) is lower than overall (382.4).
- Denver's average passing yards gained (181) and allowed (202.4) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 187.1 and 235.5, respectively.
- The Broncos' average yards rushing at home (124) is higher than their overall average (112.7). And their average yards conceded at home (128.3) is lower than overall (146.9).
- At home, the Broncos convert 37.6% of third downs and allow 32.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (37.1%), and less than they allow (33.3%).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|L 22-17
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 24-7
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|at Detroit
|L 42-17
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|New England
|-
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Las Vegas
|-
|-
