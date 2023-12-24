Broncos vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Denver Broncos (7-7) are considered 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 versus the New England Patriots (3-11). A point total of 34.5 has been set for this game.
The Broncos' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Patriots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Broncos vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-6.5)
|34.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-6.5)
|34.5
|-295
|+240
Denver vs. New England Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: NFL Network
Broncos vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- Denver's ATS record is 5-8-1 this season.
- Denver games have gone over the point total on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).
- New England is 3-11-0 against the spread this season.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-3) this year.
- New England has seen five of its 14 games hit the over.
Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12.5 (-110)
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37.5 (-118)
|-
|Marvin Mims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.5 (-111)
|-
|Samaje Perine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.5 (-111)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|Javonte Williams
|-
|-
|55.5 (-118)
|-
|17.5 (-118)
|-
|Russell Wilson
|202.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+150)
|21.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
