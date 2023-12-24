The Denver Broncos (7-7) are considered 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 versus the New England Patriots (3-11). A point total of 34.5 has been set for this game.

Broncos vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-6.5) 34.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-6.5) 34.5 -295 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Denver vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: NFL Network

Broncos vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Denver's ATS record is 5-8-1 this season.

Denver games have gone over the point total on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).

New England is 3-11-0 against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-3) this year.

New England has seen five of its 14 games hit the over.

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Lil'Jordan Humphrey - - - - 12.5 (-110) - Jerry Jeudy - - - - 37.5 (-118) - Marvin Mims - - - - 14.5 (-111) - Samaje Perine - - - - 14.5 (-111) - Courtland Sutton - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Javonte Williams - - 55.5 (-118) - 17.5 (-118) - Russell Wilson 202.5 (-115) 1.5 (+150) 21.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

