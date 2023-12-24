Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 223.4 per game.

Sutton has racked up a team-leading 770 receiving yards (55.0 per game) and 10 TDs, hauling in 58 balls out of 85 targets this year.

Sutton vs. the Patriots

Sutton vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is allowing 223.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Patriots have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.2 per game).

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Sutton Receiving Insights

In 10 of 14 games this year, Sutton has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Sutton has 20.7% of his team's target share (85 targets on 410 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in league play), picking up 770 yards on 85 passes thrown his way.

Sutton has a touchdown catch in 10 of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored 10 of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Sutton (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 24.2% of the time in the red zone (66 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 2 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

