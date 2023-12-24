At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 16, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be facing the New England Patriots pass defense and Jabrill Peppers. See below for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 131.0 9.4 17 65 8.45

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Courtland Sutton vs. Jabrill Peppers Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton's team-high 770 yards as a receiver have come on 58 receptions (out of 85 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Denver is averaging the eighth-fewest yards in the NFL, at 187.1 (2,619 total passing yards).

The Broncos' scoring average on offense ranks 16th in the league, at 21.7 points per game.

Denver is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 29.3 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Broncos are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 66 total red-zone pass attempts (51.2% red-zone pass rate).

Jabrill Peppers & the Patriots' Defense

Jabrill Peppers has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England is 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,127) and seventh in passing TDs allowed (17).

This season, the Patriots have given up 299 points, ranking 16th in the league with 21.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank eighth in the NFL with 4,316 total yards allowed (308.3 per contest).

New England has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Courtland Sutton vs. Jabrill Peppers Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Jabrill Peppers Rec. Targets 85 34 Def. Targets Receptions 58 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 770 73 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55.0 5.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 155 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.