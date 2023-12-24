Courtland Sutton vs. Kyle Dugger: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be up against the New England Patriots' defense and Kyle Dugger in Week 16 action at Empower Field at Mile High. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Broncos receivers' matchup against the Patriots secondary.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots
|131
|9.4
|17
|65
|8.46
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Courtland Sutton vs. Kyle Dugger Insights
Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense
- Courtland Sutton's team-leading 770 yards as a receiver have come on 58 receptions (out of 85 targets) with 10 touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Denver is averaging 187.1 yards (2,619 total), which is the eighth-fewest in the NFL.
- The Broncos are 16th in the league in scoring offense, at 21.7 points per game.
- Denver has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 29.3 times per contest, which is third in the league.
- In the red zone, the Broncos are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 66 total red-zone pass attempts (51.2% red-zone pass rate).
Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense
- Kyle Dugger has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 86 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, New England is midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 16th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,127 (223.4 per game).
- So far this year, the Patriots are 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.4 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (308.3 per game).
- New England has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Patriots have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Courtland Sutton vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats
|Courtland Sutton
|Kyle Dugger
|Rec. Targets
|85
|55
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|58
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.3
|38
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|770
|86
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|55
|6.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|155
|5
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|16
|1.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|10
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.