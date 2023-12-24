The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be up against the New England Patriots' defense and Kyle Dugger in Week 16 action at Empower Field at Mile High. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Broncos receivers' matchup against the Patriots secondary.

Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 131 9.4 17 65 8.46

Courtland Sutton vs. Kyle Dugger Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton's team-leading 770 yards as a receiver have come on 58 receptions (out of 85 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Denver is averaging 187.1 yards (2,619 total), which is the eighth-fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos are 16th in the league in scoring offense, at 21.7 points per game.

Denver has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 29.3 times per contest, which is third in the league.

In the red zone, the Broncos are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 66 total red-zone pass attempts (51.2% red-zone pass rate).

Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense

Kyle Dugger has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 86 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England is midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 16th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,127 (223.4 per game).

So far this year, the Patriots are 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.4 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (308.3 per game).

New England has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Kyle Dugger Rec. Targets 85 55 Def. Targets Receptions 58 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 38 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 770 86 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 155 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 2 Interceptions

