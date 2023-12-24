At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 16, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be lined up against the New England Patriots pass defense and Jahlani Tavai. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 131 9.4 17 65 8.45

Courtland Sutton vs. Jahlani Tavai Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton leads his squad with 770 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 catches (out of 85 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Denver has 2,619 (187.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos put up 21.7 points per game, 16th in the NFL.

Denver carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 29.3 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Broncos are throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 66 total red-zone pass attempts (51.2% red-zone pass rate).

Jahlani Tavai & the Patriots' Defense

Jahlani Tavai has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 87 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England has allowed 3,127 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and rank 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

This year, the Patriots are surrendering 21.4 points per contest (16th in NFL) and 308.3 total yards per game (eighth).

New England has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Jahlani Tavai Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Jahlani Tavai Rec. Targets 85 27 Def. Targets Receptions 58 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 770 87 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 155 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 2 Interceptions

