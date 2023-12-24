In the Week 16 contest between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday, will Jaleel McLaughlin find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaughlin has rushed for 323 yards (23.1 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.

McLaughlin has also tacked on 24 catches for 112 yards (8 per game) and two touchdowns.

McLaughlin has one rushing TD in 14 games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Bills 6 8 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 1 0 5 14 0 Week 12 Browns 2 4 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 15 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 5 25 0 1 7 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 2 0 2 16 0

