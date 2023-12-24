Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly Women's MWC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MWC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
MWC Power Rankings
1. UNLV
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: W 71-59 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Colorado State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: L 82-75 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. San Diego State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: W 75-48 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Wyoming
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 62-43 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: Boise State
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Boise State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: W 62-54 vs San Diego
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wyoming
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. New Mexico
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
- Last Game: L 67-56 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nevada
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
7. San Jose State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: W 70-53 vs CSU Northridge
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
8. Nevada
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: L 72-59 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Air Force
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: L 75-44 vs SMU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fresno State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Fresno State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 227th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: L 80-76 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Opponent: Air Force
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Utah State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 329th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: L 51-49 vs Western Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNLV
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
