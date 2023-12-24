Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 223.4 per game.

Wilson has tallied 2,832 passing yards (202.3 per game) for Denver, completing 66.3% of his throws with 24 touchdown passes and eight interceptions on the season. On the ground, Wilson has run 76 times for 321 yards and three TDs.

Wilson vs. the Patriots

Wilson vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

12 players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Patriots this season.

New England has given up two or more passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Patriots have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 223.4 passing yards per game given up by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Patriots have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Patriots' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 208.5 (-115)

208.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has exceeded his passing yards prop total in five of 14 opportunities this season.

The Broncos pass on 52.2% of their plays and run on 47.8%. They are 16th in NFL action in points scored.

Wilson is No. 18 in the league averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (2,832 total yards passing).

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all 14 games this season, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has 90.0% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (27).

Wilson has passed 66 times out of his 410 total attempts while in the red zone (51.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-120)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson has hit the rushing yards over in eight of 14 opportunities (57.1%).

Wilson has rushed for a score in three of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 18 red zone rushing carries (28.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 18-for-32 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 21-for-33 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 15-for-26 / 186 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 10 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-22 / 134 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-35 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

