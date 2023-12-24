Should you wager on Russell Wilson hitting paydirt in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Wilson has taken 76 carries for 321 yards (22.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Wilson has rushed for a TD in three games.

Russell Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 27 34 177 2 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Commanders 18 32 308 3 1 6 56 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 23 38 306 1 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 21 28 223 3 0 4 13 0 Week 5 Jets 20 31 196 2 0 7 49 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 13 22 95 1 2 4 31 0 Week 7 Packers 20 29 194 1 0 1 21 0 Week 8 Chiefs 12 19 114 3 0 8 30 0 Week 10 @Bills 24 29 193 2 0 9 30 0 Week 11 Vikings 27 35 259 1 0 2 1 0 Week 12 Browns 13 22 134 1 0 11 34 1 Week 13 @Texans 15 26 186 1 3 10 44 1 Week 14 @Chargers 21 33 224 2 1 6 5 0 Week 15 @Lions 18 32 223 1 0 7 6 1

