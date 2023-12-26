At Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Utah Jazz (12-18) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSW and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Jazz (-2.5) 242.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jazz (-2.5) 243 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Jazz's -191 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.0 points per game (21st in the NBA) while giving up 119.4 per contest (24th in the league).

The Spurs have a -346 scoring differential, falling short by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 123.0 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The two teams average 223.6 points per game combined, 18.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 242.4 points per game combined, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio is 11-17-0 ATS this year.

Jazz and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

