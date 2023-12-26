The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on BSSW and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 242.5 points.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -2.5 242.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Utah and its opponents have gone over 242.5 total points.

Utah has an average point total of 232.4 in its outings this year, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jazz's ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.

This season, Utah has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

Utah has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs Spurs Additional Info

Jazz vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 9 30% 113 223.6 119.4 242.4 229.7 Spurs 11 39.3% 110.6 223.6 123 242.4 232

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

The Jazz have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.

Utah has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-3-0) than it has in road tilts (6-11-0).

The 113 points per game the Jazz put up are 10 fewer points than the Spurs give up (123).

When Utah totals more than 123 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Jazz and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 16-14 1-1 17-13 Spurs 11-17 10-16 19-9

Jazz vs. Spurs Point Insights

Jazz Spurs 113 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 6-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 4-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 119.4 Points Allowed (PG) 123 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-3

