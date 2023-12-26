The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) on December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Jazz vs Spurs Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

Utah has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Jazz are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 19th.

The Jazz record 10 fewer points per game (113) than the Spurs allow (123).

When Utah totals more than 123 points, it is 4-2.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz are putting up 118.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 108.7 points per contest.

Utah gives up 115.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 122.1 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Jazz are sinking 1.2 more three-pointers per game (13.9) than in away games (12.7). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Jazz Injuries