Keldon Johnson and Lauri Markkanen are two players to watch on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) match up with the Utah Jazz (12-18) at Frost Bank Center.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KJZZ

BSSW, KJZZ Live Stream:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were victorious in their most recent game against the Raptors, 126-119, on Saturday. Markkanen was their leading scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 30 9 5 3 0 4 Jordan Clarkson 30 3 6 1 0 4 Collin Sexton 16 0 3 1 0 1

Jazz vs Spurs Additional Info

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen gets the Jazz 23.7 points, 8.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Collin Sexton contributes with 15.1 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 3.5 assists.

John Collins averages 14.2 points, 8.1 boards and 0.8 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Jazz receive 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker.

Kelly Olynyk gets the Jazz 7.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 20.3 2.9 4.1 1.1 0.1 1.7 Walker Kessler 7.3 7.9 1.1 0.6 2.8 0.0 Kelly Olynyk 7.6 4.9 5.5 0.8 0.4 0.7 Talen Horton-Tucker 13.3 1.7 3.7 1.1 0.2 1.3 Kris Dunn 7.2 3.6 5.3 0.6 0.3 0.8

