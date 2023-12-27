Should you bet on Devin Shore to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Shore has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:32 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:00 Away W 2-1 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:44 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:35 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

