The Seattle Kraken, with Eeli Tolvanen, take the ice Wednesday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Tolvanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tolvanen has recorded a point in a game 18 times this season over 35 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Tolvanen has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 12 of 35 games played.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 5 21 Points 2 9 Goals 2 12 Assists 0

