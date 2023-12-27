The Seattle Kraken, with Jared McCann, are in action Wednesday versus the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on McCann against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Jared McCann vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, McCann has averaged 16:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

In 13 of 34 games this year, McCann has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McCann has a point in 16 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In seven of 34 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that McCann hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of McCann having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 34 Games 5 21 Points 1 14 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

