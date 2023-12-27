Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will play on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Eberle in that upcoming Kraken-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 15:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Eberle has a goal in four of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 31 games this season, Eberle has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Eberle has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Eberle goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 31 Games 5 16 Points 4 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

