Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Kootenai County, Idaho today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rogers High School - Spokane at Timberlake High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 27

10:30 AM PT on December 27 Location: Spokane, WA

Spokane, WA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake City High School at Mead High School