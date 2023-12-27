Kootenai County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Kootenai County, Idaho today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rogers High School - Spokane at Timberlake High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 27
- Location: Spokane, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake City High School at Mead High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Spokane, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
