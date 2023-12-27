How to Watch the Kraken vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (14-15-5) will host the Seattle Kraken (12-14-9) on Wednesday, with the Flames coming off a defeat and the Kraken off a victory.
ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Flames and the Kraken hit the ice.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Kraken vs Flames Additional Info
Kraken vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|Flames
|4-3 (F/OT) CGY
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|Flames
|6-3 CGY
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 108 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 94 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|35
|5
|23
|28
|18
|20
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|35
|11
|16
|27
|16
|24
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|35
|9
|12
|21
|11
|14
|42.1%
|Jared McCann
|34
|14
|7
|21
|15
|10
|57.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|35
|5
|13
|18
|16
|23
|45.7%
Flames Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flames are allowing 111 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league action.
- The Flames' 102 total goals (three per game) rank 18th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Flames have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Flames have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Blake Coleman
|34
|12
|12
|24
|18
|25
|46.4%
|Nazem Kadri
|34
|8
|16
|24
|28
|22
|48.2%
|Elias Lindholm
|34
|8
|15
|23
|14
|21
|54.7%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|34
|11
|10
|21
|13
|7
|34.7%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|34
|8
|11
|19
|31
|15
|-
