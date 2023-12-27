Wednesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Calgary Flames (14-15-5) and the Seattle Kraken (12-14-9) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Flames are -150 on the moneyline to win at home against the Kraken (+125) in the game, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Flames Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 5.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Flames Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 20 of 35 games this season.

The Flames have won 46.2% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (6-7).

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Calgary has compiled a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Seattle is 4-7 when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.3 3.10 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 3.00 3 9.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 7-3 3-6-1 6.1 2.70 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.70 2.10 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

