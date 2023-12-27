Blake Coleman and Vince Dunn are two of the top players to watch when the Calgary Flames meet the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Dunn has collected 23 assists and five goals in 35 games. That's good for 28 points.

With 27 total points (0.8 per game), including 11 goals and 16 assists through 35 contests, Oliver Bjorkstrand is pivotal for Seattle's attack.

This season, Jared McCann has scored 14 goals and contributed seven assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of 21.

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer's record stands at 5-9-1 on the season, allowing 50 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassing 382 saves with an .884% save percentage (62nd in the league).

Flames Players to Watch

One of Calgary's most productive offensive players this season is Coleman, with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) and an average ice time of 16:11 per game.

Nazem Kadri has chipped in with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists).

Elias Lindholm's 23 points this season are via eight goals and 15 assists.

Daniel Vladar's record is 5-4-2. He has conceded 36 goals (3.4 goals against average) and made 278 saves with an .885% save percentage (61st in league).

Kraken vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 22nd 3 Goals Scored 2.69 28th 19th 3.26 Goals Allowed 3.09 14th 12th 31.6 Shots 29.9 22nd 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.2 7th 30th 11.82% Power Play % 20.75% 16th 6th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 79.21% 19th

