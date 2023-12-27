The Calgary Flames (14-15-5), coming off a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, host the Seattle Kraken (12-14-9) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+. The Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their most recent outing.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-150) Kraken (+125) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Seattle has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 20 of 35 games this season.

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 102 (18th) Goals 94 (26th) 111 (24th) Goals Allowed 108 (20th) 13 (28th) Power Play Goals 22 (16th) 18 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (17th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Seattle went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.

Seattle has gone over the total in three of its past 10 games.

The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 5.5 total given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Kraken have scored 94 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 108 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.

Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -14.

