Blake Coleman and Vince Dunn are among the players with prop bets available when the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken meet at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 9:30 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Dunn drives the offense for Seattle with 28 points (0.8 per game), with five goals and 23 assists in 35 games (playing 23:33 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 23 1 2 3 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up 27 points this season, with 11 goals and 16 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Jared McCann has earned 14 goals on the season, chipping in seven assists.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Coleman has been vital to Calgary this season, with 24 points in 34 games.

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 23 2 0 2 4 at Ducks Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 14 1 0 1 3

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Nazem Kadri has 24 points (0.7 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Ducks Dec. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 14 0 0 0 7

