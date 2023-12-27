Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Flames on December 27, 2023
Blake Coleman and Vince Dunn are among the players with prop bets available when the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken meet at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 9:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kraken vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Dunn drives the offense for Seattle with 28 points (0.8 per game), with five goals and 23 assists in 35 games (playing 23:33 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up 27 points this season, with 11 goals and 16 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|2
Jared McCann Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Jared McCann has earned 14 goals on the season, chipping in seven assists.
McCann Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Blake Coleman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Coleman has been vital to Calgary this season, with 24 points in 34 games.
Coleman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Nazem Kadri has 24 points (0.7 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.