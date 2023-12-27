When the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Matthew Beniers score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

  • Beniers has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:42 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:28 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 21:17 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 4-2

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

