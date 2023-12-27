The Seattle Kraken, Oliver Bjorkstrand included, will face the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Bjorkstrand interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus this season, in 16:56 per game on the ice, is -3.

In 10 of 35 games this year, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 18 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 12 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 5 27 Points 4 11 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.