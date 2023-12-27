Will Ryker Evans Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 27?
Can we expect Ryker Evans finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Ryker Evans score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Evans stats and insights
- Evans is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Evans has picked up two assists on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
