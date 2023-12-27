Can we expect Ryker Evans finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryker Evans score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Evans has picked up two assists on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

