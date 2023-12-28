Ada County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Ada County, Idaho today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Kelly High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Eagle, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boise High School at Rigby High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Rigby, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
