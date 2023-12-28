Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Ada County, Idaho today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Kelly High School at Eagle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 28

7:30 PM MT on December 28 Location: Eagle, ID

Eagle, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Boise High School at Rigby High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM MT on December 28

7:45 PM MT on December 28 Location: Rigby, ID

Rigby, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain High School at Lewiston High School