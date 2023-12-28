Bannock County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bannock County, Idaho, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Rigby High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Rigby, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
