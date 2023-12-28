Bingham County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bingham County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson Hole High School at Snake River High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
