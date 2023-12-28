Blaine County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Blaine County, Idaho today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blaine County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carey School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 28
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.