Bonneville County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bonneville County, Idaho today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sugar-Salem High School at Bonneville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.