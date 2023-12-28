Collin Sexton and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 130-118 win over the Spurs, Sexton had 20 points and six assists.

Below, we look at Sexton's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.3 21.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 4.5 3.6 4.2 PRA -- 21.6 28.7 PR -- 18 24.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Sexton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Sexton has made 5.2 shots per game, which accounts for 12.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 13th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans are 16th in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have conceded 26.9 per game, 20th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Collin Sexton vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 18 11 2 0 3 0 2 11/25/2023 28 16 3 6 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.