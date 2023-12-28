Franklin County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Franklin County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Franklin County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Side High School at North Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Ashton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
