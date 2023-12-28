Thursday's contest at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) matching up with the Sacramento State Hornets (3-8, 0-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on December 28. Our computer prediction projects a 75-68 victory for Idaho, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Moscow, Idaho

Venue: ICCU Arena

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 75, Sacramento State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Idaho (-7.8)

Idaho (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Idaho has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Sacramento State, who is 2-7-0 ATS. The Vandals are 6-4-0 and the Hornets are 5-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +39 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.6 points per game (240th in college basketball) and allow 69.3 per contest (135th in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game Idaho averages rank 280th in the country. Its opponents pull down 34.9 per outing.

Idaho connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 32.5% from deep while its opponents hit 35.0% from long range.

The Vandals put up 96.3 points per 100 possessions (150th in college basketball), while allowing 92.0 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball).

Idaho wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.5 (76th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

