Big Sky rivals meet when the Idaho Vandals (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) welcome in the Sacramento State Hornets (3-8, 0-0 Big Sky) at ICCU Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho Stats Insights

This season, the Vandals have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

Idaho is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Vandals are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 31st.

The Vandals score just 1.1 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Hornets give up (73.7).

When Idaho scores more than 73.7 points, it is 4-0.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Idaho has performed better at home this season, scoring 81.7 points per game, compared to 61.6 per game in away games.

The Vandals allow 60.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 80.4 in away games.

Idaho is draining 9.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 11.3% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.0 threes per game, 27.3% three-point percentage).

