Big Sky rivals meet when the Idaho Vandals (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) welcome in the Sacramento State Hornets (3-8, 0-0 Big Sky) at ICCU Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

  • This season, the Vandals have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
  • Idaho is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Vandals are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 31st.
  • The Vandals score just 1.1 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Hornets give up (73.7).
  • When Idaho scores more than 73.7 points, it is 4-0.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Idaho has performed better at home this season, scoring 81.7 points per game, compared to 61.6 per game in away games.
  • The Vandals allow 60.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 80.4 in away games.
  • Idaho is draining 9.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 11.3% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.0 threes per game, 27.3% three-point percentage).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Utah Tech W 63-62 Burns Arena
12/17/2023 @ Stanford L 82-64 Maples Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ UC Riverside L 82-67 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 Sacramento State - ICCU Arena
12/30/2023 Portland State - ICCU Arena
1/3/2024 St. Thomas - ICCU Arena

