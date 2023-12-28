How to Watch Idaho vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Big Sky rivals meet when the Idaho Vandals (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) welcome in the Sacramento State Hornets (3-8, 0-0 Big Sky) at ICCU Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
- Montana State vs Idaho State (9:00 PM ET | December 28)
- Portland State vs Eastern Washington (9:00 PM ET | December 28)
Idaho Stats Insights
- This season, the Vandals have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
- Idaho is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Vandals are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 31st.
- The Vandals score just 1.1 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Hornets give up (73.7).
- When Idaho scores more than 73.7 points, it is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Idaho Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Idaho has performed better at home this season, scoring 81.7 points per game, compared to 61.6 per game in away games.
- The Vandals allow 60.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 80.4 in away games.
- Idaho is draining 9.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 11.3% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.0 threes per game, 27.3% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 63-62
|Burns Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 82-64
|Maples Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|L 82-67
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Portland State
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/3/2024
|St. Thomas
|-
|ICCU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.