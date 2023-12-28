The Idaho Vandals (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) play the Sacramento State Hornets (3-8, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Idaho vs. Sacramento State matchup.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Idaho Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM Idaho (-3.5) 139.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Idaho (-3.5) 139.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends

Idaho is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Vandals' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Sacramento State has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this season.

In the Hornets' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

