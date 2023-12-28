Thursday's game features the Idaho Vandals (5-5) and the Sacramento State Hornets (1-8) facing off at The Nest in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 64-54 victory for heavily favored Idaho according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on December 28.

The Vandals won their most recent matchup 63-44 against Saint Martin's on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 64, Sacramento State 54

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals registered their signature win of the season on November 19, when they defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, who rank No. 149 in our computer rankings, 50-40.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 149) on November 19

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 210) on November 17

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 329) on November 29

Idaho Leaders

Kennedy Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Hope Butera: 8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 46.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 46.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sarah Schmitt: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Amalie Langer: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41) Asha Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 63.0 points per game, 234th in college basketball, and are giving up 55.2 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.