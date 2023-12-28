Thursday's game features the Montana State Bobcats (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Idaho State Bengals (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) matching up at Holt Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Montana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

There is no line set for the game.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Idaho State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 70, Idaho State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Montana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana State (-1.2)

Montana State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Both Idaho State and Montana State are 2-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Bengals have a 6-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bobcats have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (scoring 68.3 points per game to rank 306th in college basketball while giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 71st in college basketball) and have a +23 scoring differential overall.

Idaho State ranks 308th in college basketball at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 30.5 its opponents average.

Idaho State hits 6.0 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (4.6). It is shooting 31.0% from deep (279th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.5%.

The Bengals score 92.8 points per 100 possessions (230th in college basketball), while allowing 90.0 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball).

Idaho State has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.0 (280th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (224th in college basketball).

