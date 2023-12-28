The Idaho State Bengals (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

This season, the Bengals have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.

In games Idaho State shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Bobcats are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bengals sit at 308th.

The Bengals score 68.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 72.5 the Bobcats give up.

Idaho State has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Idaho State posted 1.0 more points per game (69.6) than it did away from home (68.6).

Defensively the Bengals were better at home last year, surrendering 65.0 points per game, compared to 75.7 when playing on the road.

In home games, Idaho State sunk 0.3 more threes per game (7.7) than on the road (7.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (31.0%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule