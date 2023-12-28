How to Watch Idaho State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bengals have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Idaho State shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Bobcats are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bengals sit at 308th.
- The Bengals score 68.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 72.5 the Bobcats give up.
- Idaho State has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Idaho State posted 1.0 more points per game (69.6) than it did away from home (68.6).
- Defensively the Bengals were better at home last year, surrendering 65.0 points per game, compared to 75.7 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Idaho State sunk 0.3 more threes per game (7.7) than on the road (7.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (31.0%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 79-67
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|L 82-74
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 76-57
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Holt Arena
|12/30/2023
|Montana
|-
|Holt Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Denver
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
