The Idaho State Bengals (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bengals have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Idaho State shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
  • The Bobcats are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bengals sit at 308th.
  • The Bengals score 68.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 72.5 the Bobcats give up.
  • Idaho State has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Idaho State posted 1.0 more points per game (69.6) than it did away from home (68.6).
  • Defensively the Bengals were better at home last year, surrendering 65.0 points per game, compared to 75.7 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Idaho State sunk 0.3 more threes per game (7.7) than on the road (7.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (31.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Fresno State L 79-67 Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Utah L 82-74 America First Event Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon State L 76-57 Gill Coliseum
12/28/2023 Montana State - Holt Arena
12/30/2023 Montana - Holt Arena
1/3/2024 @ Denver - Hamilton Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.