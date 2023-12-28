The Idaho State Bengals (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Holt Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Idaho State vs. Montana State matchup in this article.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Idaho State Moneyline Montana State Moneyline BetMGM Idaho State (-1.5) 135.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Idaho State (-1.5) 135.5 -130 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Idaho State has covered three times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Bengals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Montana State has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

Bobcats games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this year.

