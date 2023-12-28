Idaho State vs. Montana State December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho State Bengals (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Brayden Parker: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kiree Huie: 12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Idaho State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison
|Idaho State Rank
|Idaho State AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|290th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|68.5
|303rd
|57th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|120th
|298th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|29.0
|359th
|274th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|357th
|302nd
|6.0
|3pt Made
|8.9
|70th
|234th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.5
|246th
|267th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
