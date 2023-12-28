The Idaho State Bengals (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

Brayden Parker: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Kiree Huie: 12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Maleek Arington: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Idaho State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 290th 69.4 Points Scored 68.5 303rd 57th 65.2 Points Allowed 68.3 120th 298th 33.6 Rebounds 29.0 359th 274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 5.6 357th 302nd 6.0 3pt Made 8.9 70th 234th 12.7 Assists 12.5 246th 267th 13.0 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

