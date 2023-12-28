The Idaho State Bengals (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

  • Brayden Parker: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kiree Huie: 12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Maleek Arington: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Miguel Tomley: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Griffin: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Idaho State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank
290th 69.4 Points Scored 68.5 303rd
57th 65.2 Points Allowed 68.3 120th
298th 33.6 Rebounds 29.0 359th
274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 5.6 357th
302nd 6.0 3pt Made 8.9 70th
234th 12.7 Assists 12.5 246th
267th 13.0 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

