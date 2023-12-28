The Idaho State Bengals (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Montana State Bobcats (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 135.5 for the matchup.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Idaho State -1.5 135.5

Idaho State Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Idaho State and its opponents have gone over 135.5 combined points.

Idaho State has an average total of 134.5 in its outings this year, 1.0 fewer point than this game's over/under.

The Bengals are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Idaho State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bengals have played as a favorite of -130 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho State has a 56.5% chance to win.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho State 5 62.5% 68.3 142.2 66.2 138.7 133.0 Montana State 6 75% 73.9 142.2 72.5 138.7 142.6

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

Idaho State won 10 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The 68.3 points per game the Bengals record are the same as the Bobcats give up.

Idaho State is 0-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho State 2-6-0 0-1 6-2-0 Montana State 2-6-0 2-3 3-5-0

Idaho State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Idaho State Montana State 7-7 Home Record 12-1 4-12 Away Record 10-5 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

