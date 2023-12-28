Idaho vs. Sacramento State December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Idaho Vandals (6-4, 0-0 Big Sky) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7, 0-0 Big Sky), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho Players to Watch
- Julius Mims: 9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quinn Denker: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Terren Frank: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Idaho vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|Idaho Rank
|Idaho AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|207th
|74.0
|Points Scored
|73.9
|208th
|84th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|292nd
|226th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|39.9
|59th
|261st
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|55th
|89th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|10.1
|20th
|164th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.8
|105th
|128th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|15.3
|352nd
