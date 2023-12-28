Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Idaho Vandals (6-4, 0-0 Big Sky) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7, 0-0 Big Sky), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinn Denker: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Terren Frank: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Zee Hamoda: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Betson: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 207th 74.0 Points Scored 73.9 208th 84th 66.8 Points Allowed 75.9 292nd 226th 35.6 Rebounds 39.9 59th 261st 8.1 Off. Rebounds 11.0 55th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 10.1 20th 164th 13.9 Assists 14.8 105th 128th 11.3 Turnovers 15.3 352nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.