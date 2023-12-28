Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Idaho Vandals (6-4, 0-0 Big Sky) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7, 0-0 Big Sky), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Idaho Players to Watch

  • Julius Mims: 9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Quinn Denker: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Terren Frank: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

  • Duncan Powell: 14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zee Hamoda: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Betson: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank
207th 74.0 Points Scored 73.9 208th
84th 66.8 Points Allowed 75.9 292nd
226th 35.6 Rebounds 39.9 59th
261st 8.1 Off. Rebounds 11.0 55th
89th 8.6 3pt Made 10.1 20th
164th 13.9 Assists 14.8 105th
128th 11.3 Turnovers 15.3 352nd

